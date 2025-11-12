Lionel Messi has hinted that he plans to return to Barcelona once the renovation of the Camp Nou is complete, reigniting hopes among fans that the club’s greatest icon will one day come home.

In an emotional interview with Diario SPORT published on Nov. 11, 2025, the Inter Miami star opened up about his unfinished chapter with the Catalan giants, the lingering pain of his 2021 departure, and his plans for the years ahead.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, now 38, spoke from Miami but his heart was clearly still in Barcelona.

“Yes, I will return,” Messi said, “We miss Barcelona so much. My wife and kids always talk about living there again. We have our house there, everything – it’s what we want.”

“I didn’t leave as I dreamed”

Messi’s exit from Barcelona in August 2021 remains one of football’s most dramatic moments.

Forced out by the club’s crippling financial crisis, he left in tears after more than two decades in Catalonia. “After all the life I had there, I didn’t leave as I imagined or dreamed,” he said. “It was strange – leaving that way, playing my last seasons without fans, without a proper farewell. It wasn’t what I wanted.”

The Argentine legend had envisioned finishing his European career in Blaugrana colors before retiring abroad.

Instead, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, a move that he admits left him emotionally adrift. “When I say I didn’t enjoy it, it’s because I didn’t feel like myself,” he explained. “I didn’t feel good about my football, about what I love to do every day.”

Barça bond

Messi joined La Masia at 13, debuting for the first team at 17, and went on to score 672 goals in 778 appearances – a record that may never be broken.

He won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and seven Copas del Rey, but it’s the memories, not the medals, that define his connection.

“Barcelona is everything to me,” he said. “It’s where I grew up, where I became who I am, where my kids were born. I’m grateful to God for taking me there when I was a child. It was my life.”

Even now, he follows the team closely, discussing matches and tactics with his former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, both now with him at Inter Miami. “We always talk about Barça, about the players, about how they’re doing,” he said.

Life and renewal in Miami

Messi’s move to Inter Miami in July 2023 has brought him peace – and another wave of success. With 38 goals in 45 matches and a 2025 Supporters’ Shield title, he has revitalized Major League Soccer while finding balance off the pitch.

“It’s a calm life, similar to Castelldefels,” he said, referring to his home outside Barcelona. “The club is close, the kids’ school is nearby, everything is easy. The pressure is different here, and I can enjoy football again – and my family.”

Return to Camp Nou

Barcelona’s new-look Camp Nou – scheduled to reopen in 2026 after extensive renovations – holds special meaning for Messi.

He hasn’t stepped inside since leaving for Paris. “I really want to return to the stadium when it’s finished,” he said. “It’ll be emotional to see it again and relive everything that was my life there, even if the stadium looks different.”

President Joan Laporta recently fueled speculation of a reunion by saying, “The door is always open for Leo.” Whether Messi’s return will be symbolic, managerial, or even a farewell match remains unclear, but the affection between club and legend has clearly endured.

World Cup 2026

Looking ahead, Messi is weighing one final challenge – defending Argentina’s World Cup crown in 2026.

“It’s always special to play with the national team, even more after winning a World Cup,” he said. “But I don’t want to be a burden. I’ll play only if I feel I can help.”

At 39 when the tournament begins, Messi’s participation will depend on his physical condition after Inter Miami’s season.

“Our league runs differently from Europe’s,” he explained. “We’ll have a preseason with few matches before the World Cup, and I’ll see how I feel day by day.”

Argentina currently tops the CONMEBOL qualifying table, unbeaten in ten games – a testament to Messi’s continued influence.

“I’ll know when it’s time”

Reflecting on the recent retirement of close friend Jordi Alba, Messi admitted it struck him deeply. “It was unexpected,” he said. “We’ve shared everything – at Barça and here. It’s strange not having him around anymore.”

As for his own retirement, he remains philosophical. “I’ll play as long as I enjoy it and feel good physically,” he said. “The moment I don’t, I’ll stop. But right now, I still love competing, and I still enjoy every moment.”

“I’m thankful for all the affection from Barcelona and its people,” he said. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”