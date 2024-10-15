Football legend Lionel Messi, celebrated as one of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch, has expressed a desire to meet a fellow sports icon: basketball great Michael Jordan.

With a legendary career spanning Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami, Messi has notched an impressive 745 goals in 920 appearances.

On the international stage, he has represented Argentina in 211 matches, netting 125 goals and leading his nation to a historic Copa America victory.

His trophy cabinet boasts ten La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, alongside a record eight Ballon d’Or awards.

In a candid moment during this summer’s Copa America, Messi shared his wish during an interview with ESPN Argentina: "From the sports world, I would like to have a photo with Jordan – meet him and have a photo with him.”

Much like Messi in football, Jordan is revered as the greatest of all time in basketball.

The former Chicago Bulls superstar clinched six NBA championships, boasting an undefeated record in the finals and earning the MVP title in each championship series.

His prowess extends to the international arena, where he secured gold medals for the USA in the 1984 and 1992 Olympic Games.

This isn’t Messi’s first foray into the world of basketball.

He has previously voiced admiration for stars like Steph Curry and LeBron James, even meeting the latter at an Inter Miami match last July.

Since relocating to the U.S., Messi has frequently been spotted at major sporting events, showcasing his love for sports beyond football.