Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Fenerbahçe has dropped German-Turkish star footballer Mesut Özil from its squad, the club confirmed on its website Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries said both Özil and Ozan Tufan were now off its team. The Istanbul-based club, however, did not cite a reason for the decision.

The 33-year-old Özil played for European giants like Real Madrid and Arsenal.

He won one Spanish La Liga title in 2012 with Real Madrid before adding four English FA Cups in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020 with Arsenal.

Özil joined Fenerbahçe on a free transfer from Arsenal in January 2021.

He also scored 23 goals in 93 games for the German national team and was instrumental in its World Cup-winning campaign in 2014.

Özil retired from the national team following a barrage of racist attacks against him after Germany's poor show at the 2018 World Cup.