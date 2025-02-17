Neymar’s career has long been a tale of brilliance overshadowed by injuries.

Now, after a brief return to his boyhood club Santos, the Brazilian superstar is once again at the center of transfer speculation, with reports linking him to a stunning reunion with Barcelona.

Back to roots

Santos pulled off one of the most unexpected moves of the transfer window by bringing Neymar back on a six-month deal following his mutual contract termination with Al Hilal.

It was a nostalgic homecoming, a return to the club where he first took the world by storm.

However, the story may not end there.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Neymar’s stint at Santos is more than just a sentimental move – it’s a strategic steppingstone.

The 33-year-old forward is reportedly using his time in Brazil to regain form ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which he sees as his final shot at leading the Selecao to glory.

Reunion on horizon?

Speculation about Neymar’s return to the Camp Nou has been a recurring theme ever since his blockbuster exit to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Now, with his European aspirations reignited, the rumors are swirling once again.

Cadena SER reports that Neymar has already spoken with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who is open to a reunion – under two conditions: he must arrive on a free transfer and prove his fitness.

For Neymar, fitness remains the biggest hurdle.

His injury record has been a major concern, and his brief spell at Al Hilal was cut short after just seven appearances.

Since rejoining Santos, his return to action has been modest at best.

He has featured in three Paulista Championship matches – a 1-1 draw against Botafogo-SP, a goalless stalemate against Novorizontino, and a 2-1 defeat to Corinthians – but has yet to score or assist.

Proving ground in Brazil

Despite his struggles, Neymar remains determined to prove his worth.

He has taken a massive pay cut after his lucrative stint in Saudi Arabia, prioritizing a return to top-flight football over financial gain.

Spanish journalist Joan Fontes reports that Neymar’s camp views this period at Santos as a crucial audition for a potential deal with Barcelona.

The Blaugrana currently boast a formidable attacking lineup with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal leading the charge.

However, the idea of Neymar adding his flair and experience to a title-challenging squad is an enticing prospect for Barcelona fans.

Legacy, last dance

If Neymar does manage to rediscover his best form, the Barcelona rumor mill will go into overdrive.

Neymar celebrates a goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona, Spain, May 21, 2017. (AP Photo)

His legacy at the club remains significant – 105 goals in 186 appearances, a key role in the iconic MSN trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and a treble-winning season in 2014-15 that cemented his place in Barca folklore.