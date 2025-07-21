Galatasaray have officially completed the permanent signing of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen from Napoli, following a spectacular loan campaign that saw the striker become one of Europe’s most talked-about forwards in the 2024-25 season.

The agreement marks the end of prolonged negotiations between the two clubs and sees Galatasaray secure one of their top targets.

Osimhen had spent last season on loan in Istanbul and quickly cemented himself as a key figure, not just in terms of goals, but as a symbol of the club’s attacking identity.

Osimhen, 26, scored a staggering 37 goals and recorded eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, including the Turkish Süper Lig, Turkish Cup, and UEFA tournaments.

His clinical finishing, physical presence, and relentless work ethic earned him admiration from fans and pundits alike, with calls growing louder throughout the season for Galatasaray to secure his services permanently.

Negotiations began immediately after the season concluded, as Galatasaray moved to activate the 75 million euro ($87.3 million) release clause that had been included in Osimhen’s Napoli contract.

The clause was only valid through the first half of July 2025, forcing Galatasaray to work against the clock.

While both parties agreed on the general value of the transfer, discussions became bogged down in the payment structure.

Napoli demanded strong financial guarantees and insisted on a firm installment plan before finalizing the deal.

After several weeks of intense talks and logistical maneuvering, the deal was concluded on Monday, with all terms agreed.

Deal terms

According to club sources, Galatasaray will pay Napoli 75 million euros for the forward, split into 40 million euros upfront and 35 million euros in two installments to be completed by the end of 2026.

Napoli also secured up to 5 million euros in performance-related bonuses, tied to Osimhen’s individual achievements and Galatasaray’s success in both domestic and continental competitions.

Crucially, the Italian club has included a 10% sell-on clause, meaning they will receive a share of any future transfer fee should Galatasaray decide to sell Osimhen later in his career.

In a rare move for a cross-border transfer, Napoli also added an “anti-Serie A” clause, which bars Osimhen from joining any other club in Italy for the next 24 months.

This condition protects Napoli from having to face their former striker in the Italian top flight until at least July 2027.

On the Galatasaray side, the club has offered Osimhen a four-year contract running through the summer of 2029.

The striker will earn a reported 16 million euros per year, making him one of the highest-paid players not only in Türkiye but in the region.

The financial terms underline Galatasaray’s commitment to building a competitive squad under head coach Okan Buruk, who has been instrumental in pushing for the Nigerian’s long-term signature.

Loan spell

Osimhen’s influence during his loan period was undeniable. He was the top scorer in the Süper Lig, driving Galatasaray’s title push with crucial goals and high-energy performances.

His explosive speed, aerial strength, and ability to link play made him a nightmare for defenders across Türkiye and Europe.

He also delivered on the big stage, scoring in key Champions League and Europa League matches and showing he could thrive at the highest levels of the game.

Beyond the numbers, Osimhen quickly became a fan favorite in Istanbul.

His animated celebrations, passionate play, and interactions with supporters made him an instant cult hero.

Galatasaray fans rallied around him, and as speculation swirled over his future, the club’s supporters took to social media to campaign for his permanent signing.

Osimhen fever

Now that the deal is done, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch.

Galatasaray fans are tracking Osimhen’s travel plans in real time and are reportedly planning a historic welcome at Istanbul Airport.

Supporters are expected to flood the terminals upon his arrival, with thousands preparing to greet their new star in person.

The club is also organizing a grand unveiling ceremony, which is expected to draw massive crowds and media attention.

The mood among fans is celebratory, with many viewing Osimhen’s signing as a turning point for the club’s modern era.

Strategically, the move is seen as a win for all parties involved.

Galatasaray have made a clear statement of intent by signing a world-class striker who has already proven his worth in their system.

With Osimhen leading the line, the club hopes to reclaim the Süper Lig title and make a deep run in European competitions.

For Napoli, the deal ensures a healthy return on investment.

Osimhen was originally signed from Lille for 70 million euros in 2020, and now exits with a slightly higher fee, potential bonuses, and a sell-on clause that could bring further profit.