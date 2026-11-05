Goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been left out of Equatorial Guinea’s squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, the country’s football federation announced Thursday.

Owono and De Miguel collided during Monday’s Spanish second-division match between Andorra and Tenerife, leaving the forward with serious injuries. De Miguel was taken to intensive care but died Tuesday morning.

The 25-year-old Owono has been Equatorial Guinea’s first-choice goalkeeper since his teenage years and represented the country at the last three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He started the opening two qualifiers for the 2027 finals in September but will miss the upcoming matches against Zimbabwe in Bata on Nov. 12 and in Harare on Nov. 16.

"These are the most difficult days of my life," Owono said in a statement Wednesday.

"I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard to process what has happened. I know there will be many questions to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.

"But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus."

Owono deactivated his Instagram account Tuesday after receiving online abuse, with some users commenting "murderer" on his posts.

The Equatorial Guinean Football Federation expressed its support for Owono in a statement Tuesday, saying the 25-year-old was experiencing profound sorrow and grief.