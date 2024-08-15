Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over as the new head coach of the United States men's national team, according to media reports.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Chelsea by mutual consent earlier this summer and would replace Gregg Berhalter, who was dismissed following the bad performance at the Copa America last month.

According to ESPN, Pochettino is expected to be installed in time to take charge of the game against Canada in Kansas City on Sept. 7.

Details of his deal are still unclear.

ESPN said that the USMNT wanted to sign former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, but the German declined the offer.

Team USA are trying to rebuild ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with Mexico and Canada.