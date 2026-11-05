Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, ending a record-breaking 23-year career with Portugal in which he became the country's most-capped player and leading scorer.

The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward confirmed his decision in an emotional video message posted on social media Thursday, saying he would hand back Portugal's iconic No. 7 shirt after the November international break.

Ronaldo retires with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both world records in men's international football. His journey began on Aug. 20, 2003, against Kazakhstan, marking the start of a career that would make him the face of Portuguese football for more than two decades.

In his farewell message, Ronaldo reflected on the responsibility and privilege of representing his country.

"To the Portuguese, the day has come to return the number 7 shirt of our national team. I never felt it was exclusively mine. But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me to stadiums all over the world," he said.

"Today the moment has come to hand it over to the future. It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart."

Ronaldo described his international career as a journey that changed his life, emphasizing that his memories went beyond goals, trophies and records.

He recalled the connection he built with Portuguese supporters around the world, including those living abroad who felt closer to their homeland whenever the national team played.

"Football is much bigger than a game. Football is people," he said.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner acknowledged the unforgettable victories and painful defeats that shaped his career, as well as moments when he could not deliver the results supporters wanted. However, he insisted that his pride in representing Portugal never diminished.

He thanked his teammates, coaches, federation officials, medical staff and other members of the national team setup, as well as his family for sharing the sacrifices that accompanied his career.

Ronaldo also recalled the emotion of singing the national anthem alongside his teammates, with supporters of different generations united by their passion for Portugal.

"Today my journey on the field with the national team ends. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took and with the knowledge that I gave everything I had for Portugal," he said.

"But I will never stop being one of you. I will continue to suffer, to celebrate and to cheer every victory of Portugal."

He concluded by thanking the Portuguese people for supporting a dream that began when he was a boy in Madeira.

"Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for allowing me to live a dream that began when I was just a boy in Madeira, running after a ball.

"The number 7 shirt stays. The pride of having worn it will be mine forever. Portugal will always be in me. Until always, Cristiano Ronaldo."

A turbulent final chapter

Ronaldo's retirement follows a difficult period with the national team, marked by disagreements with head coach Jorge Jesus and uncertainty over his international future.

He had considered retiring after Portugal's elimination from the 2026 World Cup in the round of 16, even preparing a farewell letter. However, Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença persuaded him to continue.

Ronaldo subsequently remained involved in the early stages of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign under Jesus.

Tensions escalated during the September and October international window. Ronaldo started in a victory over Wales but was an unused substitute against Norway despite earlier indications that he would feature.

He later left the national team camp ahead of a match against Denmark, reportedly citing a broken promise by Jesus.

Portugal won its remaining two group matches without him to secure a place in the Nations League quarterfinals. The federation subsequently fined Ronaldo and imposed a 30-day suspension, applied retrospectively.

In an earlier statement in October, Ronaldo apologized for leaving the camp, accepted that disciplinary action was warranted and insisted he was not retiring. He maintained that he remained available for selection after serving his suspension.

Thursday's announcement, coming a day before Jesus was scheduled to name his squad for November's Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales, ends speculation about his international future.

An enduring legacy

Ronaldo leaves Portugal with an international record that reflects his extraordinary longevity and influence.

He helped the country win Euro 2016, its first major international trophy, and was also part of the teams that claimed the UEFA Nations League in 2018-19 and 2024-25.

His individual achievements include the most appearances and goals in men's international football, the most goals in European Championship history and goals at a record six World Cup tournaments.

He also made Portugal's No. 7 shirt synonymous with his name after taking it following Luís Figo's retirement.