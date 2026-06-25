South Africa reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over South Korea on Wednesday night.

Thapelo Maseko scored in the 63rd minute, finishing a precise cross from Tshepang Moremi, as South Africa secured second place in Group A behind Mexico, which swept all three group matches.

South Africa will face Canada, the Group B runner-up, in a knockout match Sunday in Inglewood, California.

Maseko finished with five shots in the match and now leads South Africa with eight in the tournament.

Asked what he would tell his younger self after the milestone, the Mamelodi Sundowns forward said: “The one thing I would say is ‘keep dreaming.’”

South Africa began its campaign with a 2-0 loss to Mexico, followed by a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic before entering its final group match needing a win to advance. Known as Bafana Bafana, South Africa had previously failed to progress from the group stage in 1998, 2002 and 2010 as host.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos praised the belief within his squad despite the difficult start to the tournament.

“The mentality in this group is amazing,” Broos said. “Everybody is working for everybody. We are not afraid of other teams.”

Sphephelo Sithole, who was sent off in the opening match against Mexico, also earned a start and helped South Africa keep a clean sheet.

“In the first two, three days, it wasn’t easy,” Sithole said. “I needed to pick myself up. I’m very proud of myself because I did.”

Maseko, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns, missed two early chances before scoring the winner.

The 22-year-old received the ball on the right side of the box, cut inside and struck a low left-footed shot through a defender’s legs into the bottom corner.

South Africa’s substitutes ran onto the pitch to celebrate Maseko’s first World Cup goal.

At the final whistle, players and staff embraced on the field in celebration.

“For me, the final whistle was a rush of emotions, not only because we won the game, but also because it will probably be one of the last games of my career,” said Broos, who is 74. “When you can end a career in this way, I think every coach dreams of it.”

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo raised eyebrows by leaving Son Heung-min out of the starting lineup, opting instead to use him as a substitute. He said he preferred bringing Son on when South Africa’s defenders were tiring.

“If I knew the result beforehand, I probably would have made some different choices,” Hong said. “On the world stage like this, the responsibility is ultimately down to the head coach.”

South Korea opened the tournament with a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic and lost 1-0 to Mexico in its second match. The Taegeuk Warriors could still advance, depending on other results this week.

South Korea became the first Asian team to reach the knockout stage in 2002, when they finished fourth. They also advanced from the group stage in 2010 and 2022, reaching the round of 16 both times.