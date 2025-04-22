The sport world fell silent on Easter Monday as the death of Pope Francis, 88, sent a wave of grief across stadiums and continents.

Revered not just as the spiritual leader of over a billion Catholics but as a devoted football fan, Francis' passing triggered the postponement of major sporting events in Italy and Argentina, with tributes pouring in from athletes, clubs and governing bodies worldwide.

In Italy, the Italian Olympic Committee suspended all Easter Monday fixtures, including four Serie A clashes: Torino vs. Udinese, Cagliari vs. Fiorentina, Genoa vs. Lazio, and Parma vs. Juventus.

These matches will now be played on Thursday, with a minute of silence to precede all games this week.

Argentina followed suit. The country’s football association delayed three top-tier matches – Tigre vs. Belgrano, Argentinos Juniors vs. Barracas Central, and Independiente Rivadavia vs. Aldosivi – moving them to Tuesday in honor of the Argentine-born pope.

Tributes from icons

FIFA President Gianni Infantino led global tributes, recalling his personal encounters with the pope: “He always shared his enthusiasm for football and stressed the role our sport plays in society. All the prayers of the football world are with him.”

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal expressed “sincere condolences” in Spanish on X, joining a global chorus of mourning.

San Lorenzo’s saint

To the faithful of San Lorenzo, Pope Francis wasn’t just a supporter – he was family.

A registered member (ID No. 88,235), he grew up cheering for the club’s 1946 champions.

After his election in 2013, San Lorenzo captured the national title and, in 2014, the Copa Libertadores.

Both trophies were personally delivered to him at the Vatican by club officials.

Now, a new stadium in Buenos Aires is set to bear his name.

“He was always one of us,” San Lorenzo posted on Instagram, with a picture of the pope proudly holding the club’s crest.

The Maradona connection

Francis met Diego Maradona twice.

Their first encounter in 2014 was marked by Maradona gifting a jersey labeled “Francisco” with his iconic No. 10.

Pope Francis (L) meets Diego Maradona during an audience with the players of the "Partita Interreligiosa Della Pace" at Paul VI Hall before the "Interreligious Match for Peace" at Olimpico Stadium, Rome, Italy, Sept. 1, 2014. (Getty Images Photo)

“I think we all now realize he’s a star,” Maradona said afterward. “I’m Francis’ top fan.”

Following Maradona’s 2020 death, Francis prayed for his countryman – a testament to their spiritual and sporting bond.

Messi, Buffon, Madrid join chorus

Lionel Messi, in a heartfelt post, called Francis a “different, approachable pope.”

“Thank you for making the world a better place. We will miss you.”

Real Madrid, the 15-time European champion, honored the pontiff’s legacy of supporting the vulnerable.

Gianluigi Buffon, Italy’s legendary goalkeeper, wrote: “Francis illuminated his era like only the greatest can. He moved our souls. I’ll carry his example forever in my heart.”

People's pope

Francis, whose father Mario was a basketball player and whose roots trace to Juventus’ native Piedmont, believed deeply in the moral role of sport. He often urged athletes to embrace their influence:

“People follow you – on and off the field. That’s a social responsibility.”

At the 2016 global summit on faith and sport, Francis denounced corruption and commercial exploitation, insisting that sport must remain a tool for inclusion, unity, and youth empowerment.