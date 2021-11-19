After a high-voltage game, Turkey has made it to the World Cup playoffs. The hopes of the country entering the Qatar World Cup have arisen again, as they did before the drubbing in EURO 2020. For sure, being hopeful and visionary are indispensable for success. However, to pass the final test before the World Cup, we must get the diagnosis and treatment right.

When Stefan Kuntz arrived, Turkey was not the best team in the world, but not a bad one either. It was the same squad that beat the Netherlands and Norway by scoring seven goals but also suffered one of the most unsuccessful European Championship losses. Turkey was seen as a wild card that could dangerously surprise the other teams in EURO 2020 apart from the favorites by many international journalists.

The team that conceded only three goals in the World Cup qualifiers group collapsed after 45 minutes of play against Italy. Şenol Güneş could not even understand what was going on and his successor Kuntz was never above mediocre in his short time.

It was just a change of atmosphere in the locker room for a short time, was what happened after Kuntz. In the end, Turkey could only draw with Norway and beat Latvia, Gibraltar and Montenegro. Kuntz must understand that it is necessary to remain calm when he sees a similar crisis experienced by this team in the EURO 2020, the same team that defeated France, the Netherlands and Norway. Turkey's own form is more important than the opponents who they will face in the playoffs.

We should not forget that only Scotland and North Macedonia are behind Turkey in the FIFA rankings among the 12 teams that entered the playoffs. Turkey's job is very difficult, especially if it cannot develop a main reliable game strategy. The number of leading players in the team should also increase, as the game at the moment is very improvisational and requires lots of individual talent.

On the other hand, with the weak midfield in the second half against Montenegro, all 11 teams can give a hard time to Turkey. That is why the team needs to evolve. My favorite pick for the playoffs would be Russia, as they are far away from having a sophisticated and predictable game. Still, they definitely have the potential to defeat Turkey.