Süper Lig runner-up Fenerbahçe has signed up Turkish attacker Emre Mor from crosstown rival Fatih Karagümrük.

The Istanbul-based club confirmed Wednesday that it has agreed on a "deal in principle" to sign the Turkish right-winger.

Mor was expected to sign a contract with the Yellow Canaries soon.

The 24-year-old played 29 games for Fatih Karagümrük in the 2021-22 season.

He scored five goals and made three assists in 26 Süper Lig matches while securing a goal and an assist in the Turkish Cup.

The Danish Turkish footballer began his playing career at Denmar's Nordsjaelland in the 2015-16 season and immediately came into the radar of major European clubs.

He was quickly nicknamed "The Turkish Messi" because of his silky skills and quicksilver runs.

German giant Borussia Dortmund snapped up an 18-year-old Mor for $18 million in a five-year deal in 2016.

The youngster, however, failed to live up to the billing in the Bundesliga and struggled for game time.

Mor was then sold to the Spanish side Celta Vigo for $14 million, just after a season at Dortmund.

He could score only one goal in 44 appearances. Following a series of disciplinary issues, the La Liga club decided to loan him out to Galatasaray, Greece's Olympiacos and lastly Fatih Karagümrük.

Mor has also made 15 appearances for the Turkish national team, scoring one goal.