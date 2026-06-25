Switzerland secured top spot in Group B with a 2-1 win over Canada on Wednesday, but the day also belonged to the Canadians, who reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the nation's history despite the defeat.

Promise David scored a late goal for Canada, which took second place in Group B behind the Swiss and earned a spot in the knockout round for the first time in its history.

Switzerland will face a third-place team on July 2 in Vancouver in the round of 32. Canada needed a win or a draw to finish at the top of the group and stay on home soil, but instead will travel to Inglewood, California, for its next game on Sunday against the second-place finisher in Group A.

After Manzambi came off the bench and scored two goals in Switzerland’s 4-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday, he earned a spot in the starting lineup against Canada. The-20-year-old midfielder became the youngest player to score two goals off the bench in the World Cup and is among the breakout young stars at the tournament.

Vargas broke through for Switzerland about 40 seconds into the second half with a strike that sailed past sliding Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, hit the post and went into the net.

Breel Embolo then crossed the ball to Manzambi, whose shot went through the hands of Crépeau to put the Swiss up 2-0 in the 57th minute.

Canada pulled a goal back in the 76th. David scored with a volley on his first touch of the game about a minute after he came on as a substitute.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka had a chance in the scoreless first half but his free kick in the 37th minute and sailed over the net as he let out a yell.

Ali Ahmed had one of Canada’s best attempts of the first half in the 42nd minute, but his shot to the near post was smothered by Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

On Thursday, Canada won its first World Cup match and put itself in position to advance. But the historic victory was bittersweet because Ismaël Koné was stretchered off with a broken left leg. Koné was at Wednesday’s game on crutches.

Bosnia beat Qatar 3-1 in the other Group B match and could still advance as a third-place team. Qatar has been eliminated.

The Swiss opened the World Cup with a lackluster 1-1 draw against Qatar before they routed Bosnia with a flurry of late goals. Considered the favorite in Group B, Switzerland has played at the last five World Cups and advanced to the round of 16 in the past three.

Canada, making its third World Cup appearance, opened the World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Bosnia.