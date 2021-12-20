Istanbul heavyweight Fenerbahçe parted ways with its Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira late Monday.

Brought to the club once again, this time by the Ali Koç administration, Pereira was harshly criticized by Fener fans for his apparently irrational choices, especially in determining the starting 11.

The Portuguese coach was also slammed many times for his defensive strategies and his moves to keep the Istanbul side’s most in-form players on the bench, such as Turkish-German superstar Mesut Özil, midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci and many others.

With a meager performance in the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahçe also dropped out of the UEFA Europa League.

The Yellow Canaries will continue their European journey in the lower-tier Europa Conference League.