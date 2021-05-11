A number of top Muslim footballers on Monday expressed solidarity with Palestinians after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

Manchester United's French star Paul Pogba showed support for the Palestinian people in a post on social media.

"The world needs peace and love. It will soon be Eid. Let us all love one another. #PRAYFORPALESTINE," Pogba posted on Instagram.

In a Twitter post, Fenerbahçe's Mame Thiam quoted a verse from the Quran: "'O humanity! Indeed, Allah's promise is true. So do not let the life of this world deceive you, nor let the Chief Deceiver deceive you about Allah,' Surah Fatir verse 5."

Above the photo, Thiam wrote: "My heart with you Masjid Al-Aqsa."

My heart with you Masjid Al Aqsa pic.twitter.com/E5DWNcexXh — Mame Baba Thiam (@Mame27Thiam) May 10, 2021

Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Schalke 04's Shkodran Mustafi, Fiorentina's Franck Ribery and Porto's Moussa Marega also tweeted messages of solidarity and support for the Palestinians.

Hakimi wrote "#FreePalestine" in a Twitter post while Riyad Mahrez tweeted "#Palestine #SaveSheikhJarrah."

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 305 people were injured Monday when Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians, who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.