Lionel Messi presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a jewel-studded pink football ball during a White House ceremony honoring Inter Miami CF for winning last season’s MLS Cup.

Miami secured the title in December with a victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Messi capped the campaign by claiming the league’s MVP award for the second straight year.

Trump praised the Argentine star during the event.

“Leo, you came in and you won, and that’s something very hard to do, very unusual,” he said, noting the pressure that comes with arriving as a global icon expected to deliver success.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami in mid-2023 amid global attention, entered the ceremony alongside Trump but did not address the audience. Parts of the event veered into politics, with the president touching on issues ranging from tensions with Iran to developments in Venezuela, Cuba and U.S. tariffs.

Addressing Messi, who has largely avoided speaking out on politics, Trump kept most of his remarks focused on sports.

(L-R) Inter Miami's managing owner Jorge Mas, U.S. President Donald Trump and Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi arrive for an event honoring the winners of the 2025 Major League Soccer Cup, in the East Room of the White House, Washington, U.S., March 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

“You could have gone anywhere in the world. You could have chosen any team in the world, and you chose to go to Miami. I don’t blame you. The weather’s extremely good. Do you go to Doral? You go to Doral and play golf?” Trump said, referring to a golf course he owns. “I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride, because you are hot and talented and a great person.”

Among the other Inter Miami players in attendance were Luis Suarez, Tadeo Allende and Rodrigo De Paul.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber sat next to Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House’s World Cup task force. Also attending were retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez and members of Trump’s Cabinet.

Inter Miami was the first MLS team invited to the White House during Trump’s two terms in office.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, led Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022. The 38-year-old is expected to play again for Argentina this year when the tournament is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Football’s global showcase has been clouded by recent events, including the war with Iran and turmoil in Mexico following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera in a military operation.

Iran is part of the 48-team World Cup field and is set to play two games at SoFi Stadium in Southern California and another in Seattle during the group stage.

Trump opened the ceremony with comments about the conflict with Iran but did not mention the World Cup.

Following military action by the U.S. and Israel last week, Iran’s top football official, Mehdi Taj, said the country could not look to playing in the World Cup with “hope.”

“I really don’t care” if Iran participates, Trump told Politico this week. “I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes.”

It is unclear what would happen if Iran withdrew from the World Cup. No team that has qualified for the tournament has withdrawn in the past 75 years.

The World Cup kicks off June 11 when Mexico plays South Africa in Mexico City.

During the ceremony, Trump spoke about seeing Brazilian great Pele play for the New York Cosmos. Turning to Messi, he said, “You may be better than Pele,” then asked the crowd, “Who’s better?”

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said his team has “changed the culture of football in the United States forever.”

“We can play with the big boys, we can play with the heavyweights. Our league can be one of the top leagues in the world,” Mas said. “And it is this ability to dream, to persevere, to have no obstacles ahead of us, that we will continue to be successful. And hopefully, Mr. President, this is not our only visit here celebrating an MLS Cup championship.”

It was the first White House visit for Messi. He was invited by the Biden administration to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2025 but could not attend because of a scheduling conflict.

Inter Miami will remain in the area to play D.C. United on Saturday.