U.S. President Donald Trump said he may consider shifting 2026 World Cup matches away from U.S. host cities he considers unsafe, just months before the United States joins Canada and Mexico in staging the tournament’s largest-ever edition.

The U.S. is scheduled to host games in 11 cities, with the final set for New York/New Jersey. But Trump suggested matches could be moved if local governments fail to align with his immigration and crime policies, speaking Thursday from the Oval Office.

“If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it into a different city,” said Trump, a Republican.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump would have the authority to make such a decision. FIFA, world football’s governing body, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A reporter at the Oval Office briefing cited two cities – Democratic-controlled San Francisco and Seattle – as possible targets for losing World Cup hosting duties.

Hana Tadesse, spokesperson for Seattle FIFA World Cup 26, said the group was committed to ensuring a safe experience and expressed confidence in its planning.

“Since being selected by FIFA as a host city, we’ve worked closely with them, the White House Task Force for FIFA World Cup 26, community partners, and law enforcement,” Tadesse said in a statement. “Seattle looks forward to shining on the world stage and hosting an event that is not only spectacular, but safe for all.”

The San Francisco Bay Area host committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Trump sent hundreds of troops into the Democratic-led U.S. capital to support a federal crackdown on what he called a crime epidemic.

That depiction runs counter to data showing that overall crime rates have declined in recent years.

Trump has repeatedly thrust himself into the sports spotlight during his second term. Last month, he announced that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington would host the 2026 World Cup draw.

He also attended the opening day of golf’s Ryder Cup competition on Long Island on Friday, drawing cheers from the crowd as the U.S. team sought to avenge its 2023 defeat by Team Europe.