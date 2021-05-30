The Turkish national football team on Monday will face Guinea in a friendly match as part of its Euro 2020 preparations.

The two countries have never faced each other on a football pitch.

Turkey won its last match, another friendly, 2-1 against Azerbaijan.

Following Monday’s match, Turkey coach Şenol Güneş will finalize the 26-man squad for the Euro 2020.

This will be Turkey’s 75th match with Güneş at the helm. The veteran coach, who led Turkey to the 2002 World Cup semifinal, has led his country to 36 wins, while suffering 21 draw and 17 defeats.

The match at Antalya Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. local time. State broadcaster TRT Spor will telecast the match live.

The camp in Antalya will end on June 1 and continue in Germany from June 2.