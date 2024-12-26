Fatih Terim, the legendary Turkish coach and Galatasaray icon, is reportedly gearing up for a return to the dugout, this time with Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab.

After a hiatus following his stint with Panathinaikos, where he led the Greek side in 26 matches and achieved a respectable 1.85 points-per-game average, the 71-year-old is ready to embrace a new challenge.

Since parting ways with Panathinaikos in May, Terim has been enjoying a quiet life in Bodrum, frequently attending Bodrumspor matches.

However, according to Saudi media, the "Emperor," as he is affectionately called, is on the verge of signing with Al Shabab.

Reports suggest Terim is set to depart Istanbul shortly to finalize the deal.

Al Shabab, a storied club in the Saudi Pro League, recently parted ways with Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, who previously managed Fenerbahçe.

Under interim coach Luis Miguel, the team currently sits sixth in the league standings with 23 points.

Their most recent outing, a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh, underscores their need for a tactical revival.

The club boasts a roster valued at 43 million euros ($44.7 million), according to Transfermarkt, featuring notable names like Yannick Carrasco, Daniel Podence, Cristian Guanca, Robert Renan and Gustavo Cuellar.

Al Shabab’s illustrious history includes six league titles, three Saudi Cups and a Saudi Super Cup.

Terim's anticipated arrival signals Al Shabab's ambition to reclaim domestic dominance and potentially make waves in Asia.

Known for his fiery personality and tactical acumen, the Turkish tactician brings a wealth of experience and an unparalleled track record, including multiple Süper Lig titles with Galatasaray and a UEFA Cup triumph.