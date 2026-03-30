Türkiye’s long road back to the World Cup reaches its defining moment on Tuesday, with a single match against Kosovo in Pristina separating them from a return to football’s biggest stage after 24 years.

The UEFA playoff final at Fadil Vokrri Stadium kicks off at 9:45 p.m. local time.

One team advances to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The other starts over.

For Türkiye, the stakes stretch far beyond qualification.

This is about ending a drought that has lingered since their iconic third-place finish in 2002, a tournament that reshaped the nation’s football identity.

Since then, near-misses and inconsistent campaigns have defined their World Cup story. Now, under Vincenzo Montella, there is a sense that the pieces have finally aligned.

Montella has built a side rooted in structure, balance and technical quality. In 30 matches, he has delivered 17 wins, transforming Türkiye into a disciplined unit capable of grinding results, as shown in the narrow 1-0 semifinal victory over Romania.

Türkiye's Ferdi Kadıoğlu (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal against Romania at Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul, March 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

That match was less about flair and more about control, with Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s winner capping a performance built on defensive organization and midfield authority.

That same blueprint is expected against Kosovo, though the challenge will be different.

Kosovo play with urgency and attacking freedom, traits that were on full display in their chaotic 4-3 semifinal win over Slovakia.

Franco Foda’s team are not afraid to take risks, committing numbers forward and relying on sharp transitions to overwhelm opponents.

At the heart of Kosovo’s threat is Vedat Muriqi, a physically dominant forward who blends aerial strength with clinical finishing.

His 32 goals in 67 caps underline his importance, but he is far from alone.

Milot Rashica offers pace and directness from wide areas, while the supporting cast, many of whom have experience in Turkish football, bring both familiarity and added motivation into this matchup.

That familiarity cuts both ways. Türkiye know these players well, just as Kosovo understand the tendencies of their opponents. It adds a tactical layer to a match already defined by high pressure.

Türkiye’s historical edge in this fixture is clear. Three matches, three wins, 12 goals scored and only two conceded. Yet those numbers offer little comfort now. Kosovo are a different side, more mature and far more dangerous, especially at home where the crowd in Pristina is expected to create an intense atmosphere.

Team selection could tilt the balance. Türkiye are likely to be without Merih Demiral, a key defensive presence, which may test their depth at the back.

Zeki Çelik has recovered and provides an option, while the expected back four of Kadıoğlu, Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydın and Abdülkerim Bardakcı will need to stay compact against Kosovo’s fluid attack.

In midfield, everything revolves around Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

The captain remains the team’s creative engine, dictating tempo and linking phases of play. Despite a minor calf concern, he is expected to start, and his influence could be decisive in controlling the rhythm of the game.

Further forward, Türkiye’s new generation carries the attacking burden. Arda Güler brings vision and composure beyond his years, Kenan Yıldız offers movement and unpredictability, while players like Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Barış Alper Yılmaz provide pace and width. It is a blend of youth and experience that reflects the team’s evolution under Montella.

Kosovo, meanwhile, are expected to remain unchanged. Foda is unlikely to disrupt a side that delivered under pressure, with Muriqi leading the line and wide players stretching Türkiye’s defensive shape. Their approach will likely mirror the semifinal, aggressive, direct and unafraid.

Beyond tactics and lineups, the psychological battle looms large. Türkiye carry the weight of expectation, a football nation desperate to reconnect with the World Cup stage. Kosovo carry ambition, chasing a historic first qualification that would redefine their place in international football.

If level after 90 minutes, the match will extend into extra time and potentially penalties, where composure and experience often decide outcomes. Türkiye may hold the edge there, but knockout football rarely follows script.

Awaiting the winner is a place in Group D alongside the United States, Paraguay and Australia.