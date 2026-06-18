Türkiye and Paraguay face a decisive early test in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday in San Jose, where both teams enter the second round without a point and under immediate pressure to avoid falling into a near-unrecoverable position.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. ET at a San Francisco Bay Area stadium.

The stakes are already clear after opening-day results tilted the group. The United States and Australia each sit on three points after winning their first matches, leaving Türkiye and Paraguay in urgent need of a response to keep qualification within reach.

Türkiye national football team arrive with a mix of frustration and belief after a 2-0 defeat to Australia that told two different stories. Türkiye controlled long stretches and produced 30 shots but failed to score, exposing familiar concerns about efficiency in front of goal at major tournaments.

Head coach Vincenzo Montella has overseen progress in qualifying and in Europe, but his side’s inconsistency on the biggest stage remains a growing talking point. Since last September’s heavy defeat to Spain in qualifying, Türkiye had shown strong form, yet that momentum has not yet translated into World Cup results.

This tournament marks Türkiye’s first World Cup appearance since 2002, when they finished third, but their recent record at elite competitions has been uneven, with repeated early exits a recurring theme. Another setback here would place them on the brink of elimination ahead of a final group match against co-hosts United States men's national soccer team in Los Angeles.

Montella is expected to lean on his creative core to reset the campaign. Hakan Çalhanoğlu remains central in midfield, dictating tempo and set pieces, while Arda Güler offers the main attacking spark between the lines. Support is likely to come from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Orkun Kökçü, with either Kerem Aktürkoğlu or Deniz Gül leading the line.

There are still fitness concerns over Kenan Yıldız, who continues to be managed after a calf issue and may again be used sparingly off the bench.

Paraguay national football team also arrive in San Jose with urgency after a 4-1 defeat to the United States in their opener. The match was effectively decided in a difficult first half, with Paraguay conceding three times before improving after the break and briefly showing resistance.

A goal from Mauricio, set up by Julio Enciso, offered a response, but the damage was already done, leaving Gustavo Alfaro’s side with another uphill battle in a group where margins are already thin.

Paraguay’s World Cup record of slow starts continues to be a concern, with just one win in their last nine opening matches at the tournament. Still, there is confidence within the camp that their qualifying campaign, which included notable wins over Brazil and Argentina, reflects a side capable of competing when structured and disciplined.

Selection issues add further complexity. Gustavo Caballero is ruled out with a muscle problem, while Ramon Sosa remains doubtful with an ankle issue. Defensive stability will again rely heavily on Omar Alderete and captain Gustavo Gomez, with possible adjustments at fullback after a disjointed defensive display against the United States.

In attack, Paraguay will look to the creativity of Julio Enciso and Miguel Almiron to unlock Türkiye, with Tonny Sanabria leading the line after finishing qualifying as the team’s top scorer. Mauricio is pushing for a start after scoring off the bench, giving Alfaro another option in a front line still searching for rhythm.