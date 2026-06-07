Türkiye fought back from a goal down to defeat Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match in Fort Lauderdale Saturday to complete their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match at Inter Miami CF Stadium marked Türkiye’s last warm-up game, which head coach Vincenzo Montella praised as a “high-level” test despite difficult conditions.

The Crescent-Stars had earlier beaten North Macedonia 4-0 in Istanbul and wrapped up their training camp in Miami before heading to their main base in Mesa, Arizona. Their focus will now firmly shift to the World Cup finals.

In the match, Türkiye fell behind in the 13th minute when Gleiker Mendoza scored a screamer from outside the penalty area.

However, the Turkish national team clawed their way back into the game in the 44th minute.

On paper, Galatasaray forward Barış Alper Yılmaz scored the equalizer but full credit should go to Real Madrid star Arda Güler, whose majestic corner beat the Venezuelan goalkeeper, bounced off the far-post and took a deflection off Yılmaz, before finding the net.

Yunus Akgün then scored the decisive goal in the 54th minute, finishing from outside the penalty area after picking up a pass from Güler.

Venezuela pressed for an equalizer but failed to convert late chances as Türkiye held on for the win.

‘We can improve’

Speaking after the match, Türkiye coach Montella said both sides produced an intense contest under challenging conditions, including heat and humidity in Miami.

“It was a challenging match, a high-level match,” Montella said. “The opponent showed they are a South American team. They are known for their cunning, but there were positive aspects for us as well.”

He added that the team still needed to improve tactical spacing and cohesion between the lines, but was encouraged by the overall performance.

Montella also addressed player fitness, noting that several key players were managed carefully.

“Kerem played a few extra minutes, Ferdi was available, but we did not want to take risks, and Hakan also played limited minutes,” he said.

The coach added that he had reviewed Australia – Türkiye’s first World Cup opponent – stressing the importance of adaptation to heat and travel demands during the tournament.

“There is no excuse. Whoever adapts best will have an advantage,” he said.

Dream come true

Defender Zeki Çelik, who wore the captain’s armband for part of the match, described the moment as a personal milestone.

“It was a moment I dreamed of since childhood,” Çelik said. “I’m very happy to have worn the captain’s armband today.”

He added that Türkiye are determined to advance from the group stage, noting confidence in the squad’s quality despite being seen as outsiders by some observers.

Defender Ozan Kabak said the win was an important morale boost ahead of the tournament.

“This was the last rehearsal before the World Cup,” Kabak said. “We will be ready in the best way possible.”

He also emphasized the importance of starting the tournament strongly, saying early results in group play would be crucial.

Venezuela head coach Oswaldo Vizcarrondo described the game as competitive and useful for his team’s development despite the defeat.

“Overall, it was a balanced match,” Vizcarrondo said. “It helped us improve, but we were a bit slow in transitions.”

He added that Miami’s heat and humidity affected both sides, but praised his players’ effort and chance creation.