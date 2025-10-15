Türkiye’s Crescent-Stars produced one of their most commanding performances in recent memory on Tuesday at Kocaeli’s İsmet Paşa Stadium, dismantling Georgia 4-1 and reigniting their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The victory delivered more than just three crucial points – it was a statement of identity, pride, and redemption

With the win, Vincenzo Montella’s retained their second place in UEFA Group E with nine points from four matches, trailing only Spain.

Following years of dashed hopes and waning momentum, Türkiye’s fans, with President Erdoğan watching from the stands, can finally dare to dream of a return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since 2002.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (C) celebrates after Kenan Yıldız's goal seating with Georgia's President Mikheil Kavelaşvili during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match at the İsmet Paşa Stadium, Kocaeli, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2025. (AA Photo)

Early fire

From kickoff, Türkiye set the tone with pressing intensity and fluid attacking movements.

Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, finishing off a swift counterattack engineered by captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Eight minutes later, Merih Demiral doubled the advantage with a thunderous header from Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s pinpoint corner.

Georgia’s defense struggled to contain the relentless tempo.

Just before halftime, Yunus Akgün danced past two defenders before curling a stunning effort into the top corner, making it 3-0 and igniting the stands.

Demiral added his second goal early in the second half from another set piece, underlining Türkiye’s dominance in both creativity and precision.

Georgia’s lone moment of joy came in the 64th minute when Giorgi Kochorashvili converted a consolation goal.

New maestro: Güler

Among the night’s many bright sparks, Arda Güler shone brightest.

The 20-year-old Real Madrid midfielder orchestrated Türkiye’s attacks with remarkable composure and intelligence, threading passes that sliced open Georgia’s back line.

His 68-minute display, capped by a standing ovation upon substitution, signaled the rise of Türkiye’s next great playmaker.

For Montella, Güler embodies the new face of Turkish football – technically gifted, fearless, and mentally sharp.

His chemistry with Yıldız, Kılıçsoy, and veteran Çalhanoğlu is fast becoming the creative spine of this resurgent team.

Montella’s transformation

Appointed in 2023, Vincenzo Montella inherited a team with attacking potential but tactical instability.

Two years later, his imprint is unmistakable.

Türkiye now play with structure, energy, and belief.

The Italian has blended youth and experience to perfection – Demiral’s leadership and Çalhanoğlu’s calm are complemented by the hunger of emerging stars like Güler, Yıldız, and Semih Kılıçsoy.

Montella’s men are now not just playing for qualification – they’re playing for redemption.

The painful 6-0 home loss to Spain in September, one of the heaviest defeats in Turkish football history, could have shattered confidence.

Instead, it became the catalyst for change.

Humiliation to dominance

Türkiye’s qualifying campaign has been a rollercoaster.

It began with a dramatic 3-2 win in Tbilisi on Sept. 4, where Çalhanoğlu and Aktürkoğlu led a comeback before Aktürkoğlu sealed the victory.

But the euphoria was short-lived.

Three days later, Spain’s 6-0 demolition in Istanbul exposed the team’s defensive fragility and tactical confusion.

Then came October – and the rebirth.

On Saturday, Türkiye thrashed Bulgaria 6-1 in Sofia, their biggest qualifying win since 1999.

Ünder scored twice, while Kökçü, Yılmaz, Yıldız, and Kılıçsoy added to the tally in a ruthless display.

The 4-1 victory over Georgia three days later completed a perfect turnaround, confirming that the Crescent-Stars had found their rhythm and firepower once again.

Standing tall in Group E

The standings show a clear hierarchy: Spain (12 points, +15 goal difference) lead the way, with Türkiye (9 points, +3 GD) firmly in second.

Georgia (3 points) and Bulgaria (0 points) lag far behind.

La Roja’s dominance makes direct qualification difficult, but Türkiye’s playoff path is now all but assured.

The Crescent-Stars’ chances of securing a playoff spot have significantly soared.

Their focus now shifts to maintaining momentum and improving goal difference ahead of the playoffs.

Bulgaria and the Bernabeu

Türkiye’s next two fixtures could define the tone of their road to North America.

On Nov. 15, they host Bulgaria at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium – an opportunity to cement second place and keep the dream alive.

Then, three days later, they travel to Madrid to face Spain at Güler's home turf, the Bernabeu, in what promises to be both a test of pride and a preview of playoff-level intensity.

Even if direct qualification remains unlikely, Montella’s men will approach that final game as a statement of intent.

Competing toe-to-toe with Spain could give them the psychological edge needed heading into the playoff stage in March 2026.

Echoes of 2002

The parallels with 2002 are hard to ignore.

That year, Türkiye stunned the world by reaching the World Cup semifinals, powered by legends like Hasan Şaş and Rüştü Reçber.

Now, a new generation is carrying that torch – Yıldız, Güler, Kılıçsoy – under a coach determined to blend flair with discipline.

Türkiye national team players celebrate during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Georgia at the İsmet Paşa Stadium, Kocaeli, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2025. (AA Photo)

When the final whistle blew in Kocaeli, fans raised a massive banner that read, “2002 Yine Gelecek” – “2002 will come again.” It was more than nostalgia – it was prophecy.