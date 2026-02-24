There will be no sequel to last week’s flashpoint in Lisbon when Real Madrid host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

UEFA confirmed Monday that Benfica forward Gianluca Prestianni has been handed a one-match suspension for discriminatory behavior following allegations made by Vinicius Junior during the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie.

Madrid lead 1-0 after Vinicius struck in the second half at Estadio da Luz.

The goal settled the scoreboard but ignited the night. The Brazilian celebrated in front of the Benfica corner flag, provoking a furious reaction from home fans and several players. The match was halted for nearly 10 minutes as tempers flared.

During the stoppage, Prestianni confronted Vinicius. The Madrid forward later alleged that the Argentine called him “monkey.” Prestianni denied the accusation.

UEFA’s anti racism protocol was activated. With no clear evidence available at the time, play resumed and no immediate sanction followed. Prestianni appeared to cover his mouth with his shirt while speaking. Vinicius was booked for his celebration.

On Monday, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body ruled that Prestianni would serve a one-match ban, adding that the decision does not prejudge the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Benfica said it regretted the suspension while proceedings remain open and confirmed it will appeal. Portuguese media reported that Prestianni was still expected to travel to Madrid with the squad.

The buildup has been tense. Vinicius scored again at the weekend in Madrid’s 2-1 loss at Osasuna. Prestianni missed Benfica’s 3-0 league win over AVS through suspension but had been in line to start at the Bernabeu.

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni in action during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off first leg football match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 17, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Benfica will also be without coach Jose Mourinho on the touchline. The former Madrid manager was sent off late in the first leg for protesting to the referee and had criticized Vinicius for celebrating by the Benfica flag. His assistant will handle pre-match duties. Mourinho described it as a tough week for the club and declined to revisit his comments.

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt

Elsewhere, Bodo/Glimt carry a two-goal cushion into Milan after another statement result in Norway.

The modest Norwegian side stunned Inter in the first leg, extending a remarkable European run that already includes wins over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the league phase.

Last season’s runner-up Inter must respond without injured striker Lautaro Martinez, sidelined by a left calf problem.

Coach Cristian Chivu urged composure, stressing that ties are turned by patience as much as urgency.

Juventus vs Galatasaray

Juventus face a steeper climb. They trail 5-2 after being overrun in Istanbul and return home in poor form, having lost 2-0 to Como in Serie A.

It was their third straight defeat in all competitions and fifth match without a win. Galatasaray, ruthless in the first leg, will sense opportunity.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco

In Paris, PSG defend a 3-2 first leg edge over Monaco after rallying from two goals down away. Desire Doue, who struck twice in that comeback, stayed sharp with another goal in league play.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid return home after a chaotic 3-3 draw at Club Brugge, where they squandered a two-goal lead. Diego Simeone’s side steadied themselves with a 4-2 league win over Espanyol, Ademola Lookman scoring again as confidence builds before the decisive second leg.

Newcastle hold a commanding 6-1 advantage over Qarabag, Bayer Leverkusen lead 2-0 against Olympiakos, and Borussia Dortmund take a 2-0 cushion into Italy against Atalanta.