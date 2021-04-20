The 55 UEFA member associations on Tuesday unanimously approved a declaration strongly condemning the breakaway Super League announced by 12 clubs from England, Spain and Italy earlier Sunday.

"We are European football, they are not," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in closing the congress of the continental ruling body in Switzerland's Montreux.

"Whatever happens, football will bring joy and emotion to people," he said. "Football is not greed, football is passion."

The declaration said the closed Super League would go against the concept of "unified" European football.

"The conspirator clubs have obviously failed to see that their status today was not achieved in isolation, but rather was part of a dynamic European system where big, medium and small clubs have all contributed to the successes and losses of everyone. It is an affront to European values and sporting merit for them to assume they are entitled to 'separate' and lay claim to the legacy that everyone built," it said.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was on Tuesday elected to UEFA's executive committee and replaced Juventus supremo Andrea Agnelli as a representative of the European Club Association (ECA).

Rummenigge, whose term of office lasts three years, replaces Agnelli, who quit as ECA president amid plans for a new Super League with the Italian set to be vice president of the controversial new competition.

Rummenigge, alongside Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser al-Khelaifi were ratified as representatives of the ECA.

The breakaway league so far includes six Premier League clubs – Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Also signed up are Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from La Liga and Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan from Serie A.