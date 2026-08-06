Brazil star Vinicius Junior has extended his contract with Real Madrid to 2032, the Spanish giants announced Thursday, quelling months of speculation about his future at ⁠the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Real Madrid FC and Vinicius Jr have agreed the extension of the contract of our player, who is tied to the club until June 30, 2032," Los Blancos said in a statement.

The 26-year-old has been one of the lynchpins of Real Madrid's attack in recent years. He has scored 128 goals and provided 100 assists in 375 matches since joining Madrid at age 18 and has helped the club win 14 titles, including La Liga three times and the Champions League twice.

"Vinicius Jr. has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history," the club said in the announcement.

He had entered the final year of his contract, with Spanish and British media linking him with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal.

Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed.

Vinicius wrote on Instagram: "Eight years at the Bernabeu are too few... 6 more years, and forever!"

Vinicius had a busy summer playing for Brazil at the ​World Cup, where they were knocked out in the last ​16. He was Brazil's top scorer at the World Cup ​with four goals.

He and Los Blancos enter the 2026-27 season with a new coach – Jose Mourinho, for a second stint – and renewed expectations among fans.

Madrid haven't won a major title in two years with superstar striker Kylian Mbappe onboard. The club went through two coaches in Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa last season.

The record 15-time European Cup winners have seen Paris Saint-Germain win consecutive Champions League titles. Madrid have finished runner-up to fierce rivals Barcelona for the La Liga title the past two seasons.

Earlier Thursday, Real Madrid reached a deal with Leipzig for the transfer of young Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old forward joined on a seven-year contract.