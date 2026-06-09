The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to open on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is facing growing off-field turbulence as visa delays, entry refusals, and heightened security checks affect several participating nations and officials.

While the expanded 48-team format marks a historic milestone, the lead-up has been defined as much by administrative friction as sporting preparation.

At the center of the controversy is the tension between host-nation security policy and the expectations of a global tournament built on open participation.

Teams from Iran, Iraq, Senegal, and Uzbekistan, along with match officials, have reported significant complications entering the United States.

FIFA has maintained that immigration matters fall under sovereign control of host governments, a stance that has drawn criticism from affected delegations.

Iran forced into relocation

The most disruptive case involves Iran, which has faced extended visa reviews for its World Cup delegation.

While players and key staff, including head coach Amir Ghalenoei, were eventually granted entry, around 13 administrative and technical personnel were denied visas.

The disruption forced Iran to shift its pre-tournament training base from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, placing the squad outside the United States despite being scheduled to play group-stage matches there against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in Group G.

Officials in Iran have described the process as politically driven and disruptive, while U.S. authorities have pointed to standard security vetting procedures.

The relocation has complicated logistics, with the team required to cross into the United States for matches despite training outside the host country.

Iraqi forward detained

For Iraq, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1986, the focus has been overshadowed by a high-profile airport incident involving striker Aymen Hussein.

Upon arrival at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Hussein was reportedly detained and questioned for nearly seven hours, with his mobile phone inspected during the process. Team officials described the episode as deeply unsettling for a squad preparing for its long-awaited return to the global stage.

In a separate case, the team’s official photographer was held for more than 10 hours before being denied entry and sent back. The incidents have added pressure to a group already under scrutiny ahead of its tournament opener.

Somali referee chaos

One of the most significant officiating setbacks involves Omar Artan, who was selected by FIFA as one of the match officials for the tournament and was set to become the first referee from Somalia at a World Cup.

Artan, who arrived in Miami after being named CAF Referee of the Year in 2025, was denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection over what officials described as vetting concerns.

He was subsequently sent back, reportedly to Türkiye, and will not take part in the tournament.

The decision has intensified debate over how travel restrictions and security policies intersect with FIFA’s global officiating appointments.

Senegal and Uzbekistan's screening

Delegations from Senegal and Uzbekistan have also encountered rigorous security procedures upon arrival in the United States.

Senegalese players underwent detailed individual checks at airport terminals, while Uzbekistan’s squad was subjected to enhanced security protocols, including police dog inspections during a pre-tournament camp and friendly schedule in New York.

While such measures are consistent with large-scale event security, they have been widely circulated on social media and interpreted by some observers as uneven in their application.

Consistency and access

The incidents come amid broader scrutiny of U.S. immigration policy and its application to international sporting delegations.

Although exemptions exist for athletes and officials, implementation has varied, creating uncertainty for teams arriving in the final days before the tournament.

FIFA has reiterated that it does not oversee visa decisions but has faced criticism for not applying stronger pressure to ensure smoother entry processes for all participants.

The concerns now extend beyond logistics, raising questions about competitive fairness and the inclusivity of a tournament designed to bring together 48 nations.