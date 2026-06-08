Heavy rain and thunderstorms could disrupt Thursday’s World Cup opener in Mexico City, authorities have warned, as officials also monitor the risk of strikes and demonstrations during the tournament.

The Secretariat for Integrated Risk Management and Civil Protection has issued repeated orange alerts across parts of the capital as severe weather intensifies, with torrential downpours already flooding streets and disrupting public transport, including partial metro closures.

The opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa is one of 104 games in the expanded World Cup, where weather conditions are expected to play a major role throughout the competition. A tropical system developing off Mexico’s Pacific coast is also being closely tracked and could strengthen in the coming days.

A one-hour opening ceremony featuring pop star Shakira performing the tournament song will precede kickoff at 1:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT).

The concerns come after days of heavy rainfall in Mexico City, where flooding has repeatedly affected key roads and transport links. Officials note that similar weather at last year’s Club World Cup in the United States led to multiple match delays due to lightning risk.

Beyond the weather, authorities are also preparing for possible protests, with teachers, truck drivers and farmers expected to demonstrate over a range of grievances during the tournament period.

Mexico is co-hosting the expanded World Cup with the United States and Canada, with additional matches set for Guadalajara and Monterrey, where stadiums sit in neighbouring municipalities to the main cities.