The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, launching the largest edition in tournament history.

Yet the buildup has been anything but routine, with political tensions, ticket pricing backlash and concerns over player welfare shaping the global conversation ahead of the opening match.

How the tournament took shape

FIFA awarded the 2026 finals in 2018 to the United States, Canada and Mexico during Donald Trump’s first term as U.S. president, defeating Morocco’s bid.

The decision marked the first time three nations were selected to co-host the World Cup, alongside FIFA’s expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams.

Since Trump’s return to office in 2025, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has maintained a visible presence at the White House, drawing scrutiny over FIFA’s stated commitment to political neutrality.

Infantino’s decision to award Trump a FIFA Peace Prize in late 2025 further intensified criticism, especially as global tensions escalated following U.S. military action in the Middle East.

Key concerns

Ticket pricing has become one of the most controversial issues.

FIFA’s use of dynamic pricing, resale fees and shifting ticket categories has drawn accusations of inflated costs and artificial scarcity. Legal scrutiny has followed in parts of the United States, while fans have voiced frustration over affordability and transparency.

Transport logistics have also come under pressure, particularly in major hubs such as New Jersey and Boston, where travel costs and infrastructure strain are expected to impact supporters.

Immigration policy concerns add another layer of uncertainty. Advocacy groups warn that visa restrictions and broader enforcement measures could complicate travel for fans from several nations. Iran’s participation has also been questioned at various points amid heightened geopolitical tensions, though FIFA maintains the team will compete.

Heat is another major factor, with summer conditions across many host cities expected to test both players and spectators.

Different World Cup

This edition is the largest ever staged, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches and a new knockout structure beginning with a round of 32. It is also the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries, with Mexico becoming the first nation to host the tournament three times.

FIFA has introduced mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in every match to address extreme temperatures, regardless of weather conditions.

Teams to watch and new arrivals

France, Spain, England and defending champions Argentina are widely viewed as leading contenders, though squad fitness and club-season fatigue could prove decisive.

Four nations will make their World Cup debuts: Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. Curaçao stands out as the smallest country ever to qualify for the tournament.

Major rule changes

FIFA has introduced several adjustments aimed at improving flow and tightening enforcement:

Referees can initiate a five-second countdown for delays on throw-ins and goal kicks, with sanctions including reversed decisions or corner kicks.

Substitutions must be completed within 10 seconds or the incoming player must wait an additional minute before entering, temporarily leaving the team short-handed.

Players forced off for injury must remain off the pitch for at least one minute.

VAR will now review corner decisions up until the ball is taken, but cannot intervene on goal kicks awarded on field. It may also step in when clear fouls by attacking teams influence goals or penalties.

Second yellow cards can be overturned by VAR if no foul occurred. Additional disciplinary measures allow red cards for players covering their mouths in confrontations or for teams that abandon the field in protest.

The 2026 World Cup arrives on a record scale, both in size and complexity.

While the expanded format promises more matches and wider global representation, the tournament is also defined by political scrutiny, logistical challenges and ongoing debate over FIFA’s governance.