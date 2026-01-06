Xavi Hernandez has emerged as a leading candidate to become Manchester United’s next manager after the club sacked Ruben Amorim on Sunday, ending the Portuguese coach’s 14-month reign amid mounting pressure, inconsistent results and growing internal tension at Old Trafford.

United confirmed Amorim’s dismissal following a damaging run of performances that left the club sixth in the Premier League and struggling to establish a clear tactical identity.

Back-to-back draws against relegation-threatened Wolves and Leeds proved pivotal, with Amorim’s pointed criticism of the club’s hierarchy after the Leeds match widely viewed as the final straw.

In a statement, United said the club’s leadership had “reluctantly made the decision” to make a change in order to give the team “the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”

Former midfielder Darren Fletcher has been placed in temporary charge and will lead the team against Burnley on Wednesday.

Fletcher, currently United’s under-18s coach, will remain interim manager while the club conducts its search for a permanent successor, though a quicker midseason appointment has not been ruled out if the right candidate emerges.

Amorim arrived from Sporting CP in November 2024 with a growing reputation as one of Europe’s most progressive coaches, but his tenure never fully settled.

His insistence on a back-three system failed to convince within a squad ill-suited to it, while team selections, substitutions and combative press conferences increasingly frustrated supporters and executives alike.

Although he guided United to a Europa League final last season, domestic form deteriorated sharply.

The club slipped to a 15th-place league finish, their lowest in the Premier League era, and internal dissatisfaction grew, with senior football figures unconvinced by Amorim’s rigidity and operational approach.

As United reset once again, Xavi’s name has gained momentum.

The former Barcelona midfielder and head coach has been out of work since leaving Camp Nou at the end of the 2023-24 season, following a turbulent spell that nonetheless delivered a La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez (R) comforts Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes as they walk off the pitch at half-time of the Europa League playoff second leg match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester, U.K., Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo)

Xavi has repeatedly expressed interest in managing in the Premier League, emphasizing his desire for a long-term project. “I want a good project, something like four years to build,” he said previously. “I love the passion of the Premier League.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Xavi is actively studying English football and would accept the United job immediately if offered.

A professional link also exists between Xavi and United CEO Omar Berrada, who previously worked at Barcelona, a connection that has fueled speculation about a potential pathway to Old Trafford.

Xavi’s coaching philosophy centers on possession-based, positional football influenced by Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola.

At Barcelona, he promoted young talents including Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal while rebuilding a post-Lionel Messi squad.

Supporters of his candidacy argue his style could suit United’s young core, which includes Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, while offering a clean break from Amorim’s back-three system.

There are, however, reservations.

Xavi has no Premier League experience and limited English proficiency, factors some believe could count against him.

Other managers with stronger English football credentials remain under consideration, including Thomas Tuchel, Unai Emery, Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva.

Recent claims that Xavi has demanded specific signings from Barcelona as a condition of taking the job remain unsubstantiated.

The reports stem from a single fan-oriented Spanish outlet and have not been corroborated by major media or tier-one journalists.

United’s recruitment strategy under INEOS ownership, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, prioritizes sustainable, data-driven recruitment, making such claims speculative at best.

United supporters were divided by Amorim’s dismissal.

Some expressed relief after months of tactical confusion and strained messaging, while others lamented yet another managerial change in a club that has now appointed 10 managers, interim or permanent, since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.