Zimbabwe have parted ways with German coach Michael Nees, ending his 14-month reign just two months before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.

The decision follows a dismal 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign that left the Warriors anchored at the bottom of their group and out of contention for a historic debut at football’s biggest stage.

Nees out, questions in

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) confirmed the dismissal late Wednesday, citing the need for “fresh leadership” to revive a struggling side ahead of December’s continental showdown.

Nees, appointed in August 2024 on a two-year deal, had been brought in to modernize the national setup with his tactical expertise and experience across Africa.

But with only two wins in 14 matches and a win rate of 14%, patience ran out.

His tenure’s defining disappointment came during the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe managed four draws and four losses, finishing with four points and a -6 goal difference.

A humiliating 4-0 defeat to Lesotho and consecutive losses to Benin and South Africa exposed glaring tactical and mental shortcomings. Injuries to key players like Marvelous Nakamba and the retirement of Khama Billiat compounded the crisis.

ZIFA’s swift move leaves Zimbabwe scrambling for a replacement just weeks before facing Egypt in their AFCON opener on Dec. 22 in Agadir.

Tough road ahead in Morocco

Zimbabwe’s qualification for AFCON was the one bright spot of Nees’ brief tenure.

The Warriors topped Group J in the preliminaries, securing a return to the finals for the first time since 2019.

But they now find themselves in a daunting Group B, pitted against Egypt, South Africa, and Angola – three sides rich in tournament pedigree.

The stakes are high: only the top two advance automatically, while third-placed teams will battle for playoff spots that could shape future World Cup paths.

The Grand Stade d’Agadir will host Zimbabwe’s opener before they face Angola on Dec. 26 and South Africa on Dec. 29 in Marrakech.

For now, ZIFA plans to appoint an interim technical team “within days.” Speculation swirls around local icons Norman Mapeza and Peter Ndlovu, both viewed as potential stopgaps who understand the team’s dynamics.

Nees’ African odyssey

At 58, Michael Nees is no stranger to African football’s complexities.

His resume spans the Seychelles and Rwanda, where he led the Amavubi to the 2010 World Cup playoffs.

He later served as technical director in Israel and Kosovo, known for his data-driven philosophy and focus on youth development.

When Zimbabwe hired him in 2024, his analytical approach initially inspired optimism.

But critics soon accused him of tactical rigidity and poor adaptability.

His signature 4-2-3-1 formation – built for control – often left the Warriors toothless against compact opponents.

In a farewell statement, Nees said, “It’s been an honor to lead the Warriors. I believe the foundations we’ve laid will help the next generation succeed.”

ZIFA chairperson Lincoln Mutasa thanked the coach for his service but emphasized the urgency of results: “Our focus is clear – Zimbabwe must go to Morocco ready to compete.”