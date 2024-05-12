After enduring years of blockade and economic hardship, Gaza resident Hamza Ibrahim, once hopeful, now sees his future shattered as much of the Palestinian enclave he calls home lies in rubble after over seven months of relentless Israeli attacks.

Ibrahim, a bodybuilder, has found it difficult to envision any prospects in Gaza, be it for a career, studying, or hobbies.

"It seems as though the future here has been obliterated. My only glimmer of hope lies in the potential of Gaza 20 years post-reconstruction," he told the Turkish agency Anadolu in an interview.

Israel has pounded Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which killed less than 1,200 people. Over 35,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have since been killed, and more than 78,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Ibrahim says he plans to take any opportunity to leave Gaza in pursuit of an education and a future elsewhere.

"The search for a path forward became my priority amidst the devastation and uncertainty that grips my homeland," he lamented.

Oct. 7 changed everything

Everything in Gaza has taken a drastic turn for the worse, Ibrahim stressed, saying that "the devastation of this war has taken a heavy toll on me, with the loss of many friends and relatives as their homes became targets."

"Even those who sought refuge in what was deemed a 'safe area' in the south fell victim to the indiscriminate attacks, including my best friend, Muhammad Hamo."

Ibrahim said athletic endeavors once filled his life with wonder, driven by goals and ambitions, with his body and health in excellent condition.

But since the bombing began, Israel has also imposed a crippling, heightened blockade on food, clean water and medicine, making it a brutal challenge to merely survive in Gaza, let alone maintain a healthy physique.

"Necessities such as food, supplements, and water became scarce," explained Ibrahim, adding that this plunged him into a state of "physical decline and deteriorating health."

Another athlete in Gaza, Abdullah Masala, told Anadolu that after Oct. 7, his life turned upside down both athletically and personally.

Masala, 20, has been playing basketball since the sixth grade at age 12, but has since moved on to coach young children at the local Basketball Stars Academy before the war.

"Training became impossible as there were no suitable facilities, and competitions ceased due to the lack of courts and safety concerns in Gaza," he said.

Masala added that particularly in places like the southern city of Khan Younis, people faced greater risk amid the misery of the war.

"There is a sense of helplessness as we can do nothing but pray for an end to the conflict, as we continue to endure significant losses," he said.

Losing loved ones

Masala lost his home, his friends and his family during the war.

Its impact extended to the basketball club building, where he and his trainees once gathered weekly.

"The losses are immense. Even my coach, who trained me, is now injured and seeking treatment in Egypt."

Masala emphasized that people’s bodies have borne the brunt of the crisis, severely depleted due to a lack of protein and proper nourishment.

"Courts and clubs, once places of recreation, have now become shelters for those who have lost their homes. It's a stark reality we must endure," Masala said.

Aseel al-Balawi, a female basketball player in Gaza, said that before the onset of the war, she maintained a rigorous fitness routine, training three times a week.

"The current situation in Gaza has severely disrupted athletic activities. With many residents living in tents due to the conflict, there's a lack of space and suitable environments for exercise."

She stressed that despite these challenges, she strives to stay active during the war, relying on simple cardio exercises while away from traditional sports facilities.

Al-Balawi said her primary goal was simply to survive the ongoing conflict and find a way out of the Gaza Strip.

"Once I am safely out of harm's way, my priority will be returning to exercising. Engaging in physical activity has always been a way for me to relieve pressure, tension, and stress, and it is still one of my favorite hobbies."

Now, she looks forward to the day when she can resume training, bringing back a sense of normalcy.