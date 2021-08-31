A high-flying Turkey women’s national volleyball team will take on Poland in the CEV women’s European championship quarterfinal Tuesday.

The Sultans of the Nets, who have reached the last-eight undefeated, will face Poland in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The match will be live on Turkish state broadcaster TRT 1 at 8:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT).

The winner of the match will face the victor of the quarterfinal match between Serbia and France.

Turkey had defeated the Czech Republic in the last-16, while Poland beat Ukraine 3-1.

The Sultans of the Nets had a flawless run in the group stages, winning all five matches in Group D.

Poland, on the other hand, won four and lost one match to make it to the second round from Group B.