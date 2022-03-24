Irish mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor was recently arrested in Dublin for "alleged road traffic violations," his spokesperson told Reuters Thursday.

"Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations," the spokesperson said in an email.

"He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

The Irish Independent said McGregor's car was seized following his arrest on Tuesday evening but has since been returned to him.

McGregor was taken to a police station where he was later charged and released on bail, the report added. The 33-year-old will appear before a district court next month.

This, however, was not McGregor's first brush with the law. The former UFC two-weight champion was sued by a woman last year on charges of assault.

The civil actions – one for assault and the other for personal injury – were filed last January in Ireland's High Court and named McGregor and another man as defendants.

McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight in July 2021, suffering a freak leg break that required surgery.