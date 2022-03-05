Formula One team Haas on Saturday announced they have dropped Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and terminated his contract with title sponsor Uralkali due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Haas F1 team has elected to terminate with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin," the team said in a statement on their website.
