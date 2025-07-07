Veteran wrestler Orhan Okulu claimed his third title at the 664th Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival on Sunday, defeating European freestyle champion Feyzullah Aktürk in a dramatic 21-minute final in Edirne.

The match capped a three-day event that drew hundreds of wrestlers and spectators to the historic Sarayiçi Er Square field for what is widely regarded as the world’s oldest continuously running sporting competition.

Okulu, 36, from Antalya, edged past 26-year-old Aktürk of Manisa in a match that combined power, patience and tradition.

With both men drenched in olive oil and wearing traditional leather trousers known as kıspet, the contest opened aggressively before Okulu sustained a cut above his left eye in the second minute, requiring brief medical attention.

Despite the injury, he continued to press the action with relentless leg grabs and waistband attacks while Aktürk, known for his durability, opted for a more defensive approach.

Without the usual davul and zurna music out of respect for the five Turkish soldiers killed in the Claw-Lock Operation, the atmosphere remained intense.

As the bout wore on, Okulu’s pressure wore down Aktürk.

Orhan Okulu (L) in action with Feyzullah Aktürk at the 664th Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, Edirne, Türkiye, July 6, 2025. (AA Photo)

A warning for passivity in the 16th minute shifted momentum and by the 19th, Okulu executed a clean takedown to secure the open fall and seal his third Kırkpınar title after previous victories in 2015 and 2018.

This year’s edition of Kırkpınar, which ran from July 4-6, featured 826 registered wrestlers across 18 categories, with 40 competing in the top-tier Başpehlivan class.

In addition to Okulu and runner-up Aktürk, the joint third-place honors went to Ali İhsan Batmaz and Enes Doğan.

Okulu’s path to the final included wins over Seçkin Duman in the second round, Cengizhan Şimşek in the third, Erkan Taş in the quarterfinal, and Enes Doğan in the semifinal.

Orhan Okulu celebrates after beating Feyzullah Aktürk to claim his third title at the 664th Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, Edirne, Türkiye, July 6, 2025. (AA Photo)

His victory over Taş within regulation time earned him a new performance bonus introduced this year – TL 1 million ($25,018) – presented by the Turkish Traditional Wrestling Federation.

Aktürk reached the final after eliminating Ertuğrul Dağdeviren, Ali Gürbüz, Ismail Koç and Batmaz.

The festival concluded with a symbolic ceremony as Okulu lowered the Turkish flag, raised on opening day by 2024 champion Yusuf Can Zeybek.

The champ is here

Born in 1989 in Kumluca, Antalya, Okulu began wrestling at the age of nine under the influence of his father.

He made his Kırkpınar debut in 2000 and reached the Başpehlivan final in 2013. After winning the title in 2015 and again in 2018, he entered this year’s tournament following a strong season with victories at several regional oil wrestling events, including in Gazipaşa, Kumluca, Manavgat, Sekapark and Büyükmandıra.

Although Okulu now holds three Kırkpınar titles, he has yet to win the Golden Belt outright, an honor awarded to those who win three consecutive championships.

That achievement has not been matched since Ahmet Taşçı completed his triple crown in the late 20th century.

Turkish pride

This year’s tournament continued Kırkpınar’s tradition of blending sport and cultural ritual.

Founded in the 14th century and recognized by UNESCO since 2010, the festival features ceremonial practices such as the red-based candle (Kırmızı Dipli Mum) invitations and the traditional wrestler’s bathhouse.

The event, supported by Edirne Municipality since 1946, has expanded its cultural influence, drawing attention from international audiences, including events in the Netherlands and Japan.

Public reaction to Okulu’s victory was swift and celebratory.

Social media posts praised his endurance and tactical approach, while Turkish media highlighted the significance of his win over Aktürk, who had previously claimed a European freestyle title.

Some commentators noted Okulu’s consistency and his symbolic dedication of the win to his father and hometown supporters in Antalya.

The results reinforced Antalya’s continued dominance in oil wrestling.

Eight of the past eleven Başpehlivan champions have hailed from the region, including Ali Gürbüz, Ismail Balaban, and Yusuf Can Zeybek. Zeybek’s elimination in the quarterfinals ended his bid for a third consecutive title and with it, a chance at the permanent Golden Belt.

Looking ahead, the 2026 Kırkpınar tournament is expected to draw even more attention following the appointment of new Ağa (festival patron) Ufuk Özünlü, who won the symbolic bidding process with a pledge of over TL 40 million.