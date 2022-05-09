Madrid Open champions Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz both soared in the recent WTA and ATP rankings released Monday.

Jabeur matched her personal-best seventh in the WTA rankings after winning the biggest title of her career last week.

The 27-year-old, the first Arab or African player to break into the men's or women's top 10, beat American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 in Saturday's final.

Pegula has moved up three places to a career-high of 11th in the world.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka slipped four spots to eighth.

The only place in the top 15 not to change hands was the world No. 1 spot, with Iga Swiatek still holding a commanding lead at the top of the rankings despite missing Madrid due to injury.

Alcaraz soars to sixth

In the men's ATP ranking, Spanish teen sensation Alcaraz rose three places to sixth following his victory in the Madrid Open Sunday.

The 19-year-old's 6-3, 6-1 trouncing of Germany's Alexander Zverev in Madrid was his fourth title of the year and rubber-stamped his chances of lifting his first Grand Slam in the upcoming French Open.

He had beaten his compatriot Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the way to the final.

The only worry for Alcaraz is a sore ankle which will see him miss this week's Rome tournament in order to be fit for the French Open which gets underway on May 22.

Djokovic retains his No. 1 ranking – No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is due to return to action at next week's Geneva Open after recovering from a hernia operation – while Australian Open champion Nadal remains at four.

Two players in the top 10 are on the slide as Italy's Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, who has yet to play on clay this season as he recovers from an operation on his right hand, drops two spots to eighth and Norwegian Casper Ruud slips to 10th from seventh.

WTA Top 10

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 7,061 pts

2. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5,011 (+1)

3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,720 (-1)

4. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,596 (+1)

5. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,446 (+1)

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,152 (+1)

7. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,895 (+3)

8. Aryna Sabalenka 3,721 (-4)

9. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,211 (-1)

10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,135 (-1)

ATP Top 10

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,260 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev 7,990

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,020

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,435

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,750

6. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4,773 (+3)

7. Andrey Rublev 4,115 (+1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,895 (-2)

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,760 (+1)

10. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3,760 (-3)