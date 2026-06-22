Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez has reached a new career milestone, climbing to No. 54 in the latest WTA rankings, the highest position ever achieved by a Turkish woman in singles and a reflection of her steady rise on the professional circuit.

The 24-year-old gained seven places in the updated standings following a productive grass-court swing, highlighted by her run at the Lexus Nottingham Open.

There, Sönmez produced one of her most significant wins of the season, defeating second seed Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, a result that underlined her growing confidence against top-ranked opposition.

She advanced to the second round before being edged out in a tightly contested three-set match by Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

The ranking surge pushed Sönmez beyond her previous personal best of No. 59, set earlier in 2026 after strong performances during the clay-court swing, including the WTA 1000 event in Rome. It also extended her standing as the leading figure in Turkish women’s tennis, building on the benchmark once held by Çağla Büyükakçay.

Sönmez’s progress this season has been shaped by consistency rather than isolated breakthroughs. She has remained a steady presence in main draws across multiple surfaces, compiling a positive win-loss record and strengthening her position inside the WTA top tier. Her 2026 campaign has also included a notable victory over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, further evidence that she is capable of challenging established names on the tour.

Her improvement on grass has been particularly significant. The surface, often a difficult adjustment for players who build their games on clay or hard courts, has instead become a platform for Sönmez to accelerate her rise, with her Nottingham performance serving as a key ranking catalyst ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

Beyond individual events, Sönmez has also contributed to Türkiye’s national efforts in the Billie Jean King Cup, adding experience in high-pressure match environments that have translated into more composed performances on tour.