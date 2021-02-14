U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major men's casualty of the Australian Open on Sunday, as Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams survived scares to reach the quarterfinals.

A fatigued-looking Thiem, coming off a five-set win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, slumped in straight sets to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov who took it 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.

Dimitrov's victory against Thiem, the third seed and last year's runner-up, sets up a quarterfinal with surprise package Aslan Karatsev, who is into the last eight on his Grand Slam debut.

"Whether it's a fairy tale or not, it's a match and you've got to be ready," Bulgaria's Dimitrov said of the unheralded Russian.

"I've seen a little bit of his matches, clearly he's a dangerous player."

Earlier, Japan's Osaka edged a thriller with fellow major-winner Garbine Muguruza, and Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to maintain her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Karatsev beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei, 35, reached the last eight for the first time after 16 years of trying.

In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans barred on the second day of a five-day, statewide coronavirus lockdown, Osaka was on the verge of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in the third set.

But the three-time major champion rattled off four points in a row and then twice broke Muguruza's serve to prevail 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

"I felt like I was intimidated because she was playing so well," said Osaka, after her first meeting with last year's beaten finalist.

"On the stressful points, I had to play within myself."

Williams, 39, was also meeting Sabalenka for the first time and she had to weather an onslaught from the Belarusian to reach the last eight 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

"I knew it wasn't going to be easy, she was teeing off on every shot," said the American, who was on upset alert before rallying to take a tight third set.

Elsewhere, Taiwan's Hsieh became the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open era after winning 6-4, 6-2 against Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who is 14 years her junior. Hsieh's reward is an all-Asian quarter-final against Osaka on Tuesday.

Karatsev also claimed a slice of history as he became the first player in 25 years to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal on debut, stunning 20th seed Auger-Aliassime in five sets.

The 27-year-old, a virtual unknown before the tournament started, battled back from two sets down to upset the Canadian 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.