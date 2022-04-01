Turkish women wrestlers clinched two gold medals at the ongoing European Wrestling Championships in Budapest on Thursday.

Yasemin Adar beat Estonian Epp Maee 3-1 in the women's 76-kilogram final, while her compatriot Evin Demirhan Yavuz won the gold in the 50-kilogram event.

This was Adar's fifth European gold medal. The 30-year-old also won gold in the 75-kilogram event at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris and won silver in Budapest in 2018.

She also became Turkey's first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal after bagging bronze in the 76-kilogram event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Yavuz takes 50-kg gold

Demirhan Yavuz brought Turkey a second European gold Thursday.

Yavuz beat Bulgaria's Miglena Georgieva Selishka 5-0 in the women's 50-kilogram final.

Yavuz, 26, previously won two bronze medals in the same category in 2018 at Kaspiysk and in 2019 in Bucharest.

She also has a bronze in the 48-kilogram category at the 2017 World Championships in Paris.