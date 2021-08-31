Turkish shooter Ayşegül Pehlivanlar clinched a silver medal in the P2 women's 10-meter air pistol event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

Pehlivanlar scored a total of 234.5 points in the final at the Asaka Shooting Range. Iranian shooter Sareh Javanmardi won the gold medal with 239.2 points, while Hungary's Krisztina David took bronze with 210.5.

Another Turkish athlete competing in the final, 43-year-old Aysel Özgan finished eighth.

41-year-old Pehlivanlar had previously won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Turkey's medal count hits 12

With Pehlivanlar's silver, Turkey's total medal count at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics reached 12, including one gold, three silvers, and eight bronze. The country's total medal haul in the Paralympics history has hit 35.

Turkey's first gold medal at this year's event came with table tennis para-athlete Abdullah Öztürk on Monday.

Prior to Pehlivanlar's, Turkey's two other silver medals came in archery. Archers Öznur Cüre and Bülent Korkmaz won silver in a mixed event, while Nihat Türkmenoğlu won silver in the men's individual W1 event.

Turkish athletes have so far picked up a total of eight bronze medals. Ali Öztürk, Nesim Turan and Kübra Korkut won three in table tennis, while judoka Zeynep Çelik, Recep Çiftçi, weightlifter Besra Duman, swimmer Sevilay Öztürk and archer Bahattin Hekimoğlu picked up one bronze medal each.

Turkey's first-ever Paralympic medal was won by shooter Muharrem Korhan Yamaç back in Athens 2004 Paralympics.