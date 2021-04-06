Prominent Turkish athlete Daniyar Ismayilov set a European record late Tuesday, claiming two gold medals at the European Weightlifting Championships in Russia.

Ismayilov won gold and broke a European snatch record in the men's 73-kilogram (161-pound) weight class by lifting 160 kilograms in Moscow.

The 29-year-old weightlifter, who lifted 181 kilograms in the clean and jerk, won gold with a total of 341 kilograms to become European champion.

Earlier, Turkish national athlete Muhammed Furkan Özbek clinched three medals, including two golds, at a European weightlifting tournament being held in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The 20-year-old first won bronze in the men's 67-kilogram weight class at the European Weightlifting Championships. He lifted 145 kilograms in snatch.

He then went on to claim two gold medals, lifting 178 kilograms in the clean and jerk and 323 kilograms in total.

On Sunday, other Turkish athletes also won several medals.

At the championship, Muammer Şahin grabbed the silver medal in the 55-kilogram weight class in the snatch, after lifting 112 kilograms.

Ferdi Hardal won a bronze medal in the 61-kilogram weight class, after lifting 287 kilograms in total.

In the women's 55-kilogram weight class Sümeyye Kentli claimed a bronze medal in the clean and jerk, after lifting 110 kilograms.

The event, which kicked off on April 3, will run through April 11.