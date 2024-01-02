Reflecting on her stellar achievements in 2023, world-free diving record holder Şahika Ercümen shared her remarkable journey, breaking barriers beneath the waves and championing social responsibility.

From shattering world records to shedding light on environmental issues, Ercümen's impact transcends the ocean's depths.

Şahika Ercümen, who etched her name in history by diving to an astonishing 106 meters in Hatay, celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye with a groundbreaking achievement.

Speaking with Anadolu Agency (AA), she described 2023 as "a great season," having achieved her goal of diving deeper than 100 meters and bringing home medals from every competition.

Ercümen's dedication and two years of rigorous training paid off, marking a momentous success not only for her but for the nation on its centennial celebration.

The Turkish free-diver is not merely content with breaking records but is recognized for her commitment to social responsibility projects.

She emphasized the importance of addressing the pervasive issue of plastic waste in the oceans, turning each record attempt into a platform for environmental advocacy.

"The sea is my home, and many bad things are going on under the water. Plastic waste is a big problem for the world," said Ercümen, outlining her initiatives to combat marine pollution through awareness campaigns and collaborations with the United Nations.

Addressing the transformation in waste management both in Türkiye and globally, Ercümen acknowledged the progress made but called for stricter measures.

She believes that while positive projects have been implemented, the urgency of the issue demands harsher sanctions to curb pollution effectively.

Sharing her experiences from a science expedition in Antarctica, Ercümen unveiled a startling revelation – microplastics found even on the uninhabited continent.

National freediver athlete Şahika Ercümen (R) receives the Environmentally Friendly Athlete Award at the Bakırköy Ata Sports Club, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

Despite its remote location, Antarctica bears the impact of global pollution, serving as a stark reminder of the far-reaching consequences of human actions.

Ercümen reflected on the mesmerizing underwater world beneath the iceberg and highlighted the need for greater environmental consciousness.

As an advocate for diving tourism in Türkiye, Ercümen suggested focusing on exploring underwater shipwrecks.

With Türkiye's rich historical background, she believes preserving underwater cultural heritage could set the nation apart.

While acknowledging the absence of tropical marine life, Ercümen encouraged leveraging the historical significance of underwater relics for tourism.

Looking ahead to 2024, Şahika Ercümen remains driven to surpass the achievements of 2023.

Her aspirations include representing Türkiye at the World Championship, clinching a medal and pushing the boundaries of her own records.

Ercümen concluded by reflecting on the global challenges, expressing hope that the unifying power of sports and art can serve as a healing force in a world grappling with wars and uncertainties.