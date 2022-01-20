Weather forecasts for this and next week predict harsh winter conditions, with chilling temperatures and constant snowfall and/or rainfall for most provinces.

Authorities warned that the country’s most crowded city Istanbul will be hit by a snowy spell starting on Friday. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s (IBB) Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) announced on Wednesday that snowfall will bear down on the city on Friday and is expected to continue into next week.

According to Turkish State Meteorological Services (TSMS), most of 81 provinces will be gripped with bad weather for the next six days. Snowfall was more concentrated in the central and eastern regions of the country but starting on Friday, temperatures will significantly drop in otherwise warmer provinces in the west, with a forecast of snowfall.

Snowfall is expected to hit Istanbul late Friday, with temperatures dropping below minus 4 degrees Celsius (24.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Istanbul was exposed to snowfall at intervals this week, though the precipitation was light and mostly affected places on higher ground, though the temperatures were chilling. Data by AKOM on its website shows snowfall to extend into next Wednesday with temperatures between below zero and 2 Celsius degrees (35.6 Fahrenheit degrees). Snowfall will aggravate on Monday before gradually losing its intensity on the following days.

In the western province of Izmir, where snowfall is a rarity, heavy snowfall is predicted for Monday while temperatures will remain below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout this week and will drop below minus 2 degrees Celsius (28.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday. Rainfall is also predicted from Friday to late Saturday for Turkey’s third-largest province.

The capital Ankara, known for its cold climate, will be hit by snowfall on Friday and the precipitation will continue at least until late Monday.