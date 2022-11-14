Two people who were hospitalized on suspicion of being poisoned by bootleg alcohol have died, while five others are still being treated in the Yıldırım neighborhood of Bursa.

The 112 Emergency Service teams transported five patients from the Piremir district who became worse after consuming the alcohol to Bursa High Specialization Training and Research Hospital.

Despite the intervention, Ş.Ç., 56, and E.O lost their lives. K.C., N.E. and F.I. are reported to still be receiving treatment.

M.K., 56, who fell ill after consuming the bootleg concoction in the Akçalayan district, was brought to the same hospital by the medical personnel.

Teams of police officers are still looking into both instances.