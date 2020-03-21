Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov slammed the European Union for failing to provide assistance to the country amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Karakachanov said that instead, help has been provided by neighboring Turkey, as well as China.

"It turns out that the only institution that works for the benefit of citizens in Europe is not the expensive European bureaucracy, but the nation-state," he said, stressing that the EU had been working on destroying nation-states.

"As you can see, we have not received a single mask from Europe so far. We get help from China, from Turkey – countries with slightly different world views regarding the role of the state and its institutions in the world," Karakachanov added.

Stressing that the coronavirus crisis showed that EU elites were completely artificial and not, in fact, acting as true leaders in Europe, Karakachanov said the European bureaucracy only served the interests of certain circles, not nation-states.

Bulgaria has so far reported 142 cases of COVID-19, including three fatalities.