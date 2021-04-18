Turkey on Sunday reported almost 56,000 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 55,800 cases, including 3,101 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 4.2 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 35,926 with 318 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 43,856 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.6 million.

More than 43.76 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 301,243 done in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition rose to 3,275.

Since its mass immunization drive began on Jan. 14, Turkey has administered over 19.3 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

Over 11.6 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while more than 7.72 million have completed a two-dose course, according to official figures.

Starting April 14, special measures went into effect for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The weekday curfew now lasts from 7 p.m. (moved forward from 9 p.m.) to 5 a.m., during which intercity travel will also be banned, except in emergency cases. Weekend lockdowns will also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants will only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers and gyms will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.97 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Nearly 138.45 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 78.85 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.