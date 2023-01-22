Pursuing a caravan lifestyle is not for everyone but for some, it is a way of living life and a manifestation of their choice to have no permanent roots or attachments to one place. Following this path, an electrician, whose passion for nature became his profession, is now manufacturing caravans after the rising demand for mobile homes.

An electrician, Mukadder Rodoplu, who manufactured caravans as a hobby for himself two years ago out of his curiosity for nature in Bursa, left his full-time job to kick start mass production in this field after the surge in demand.

Rodoplu, 40, has been working as an electrical technician for years. He built a caravan in a shop under his house two years ago to spend more time out in nature as traveling was his hobby.

After receiving technical support from people working in the sector, Rodoplu started the mass production of the vehicle which was a life-changing experience for him. Rodoplu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that their vans are made from 100% locally produced materials.

"We are making the iron carrier profiles built on the chassis with the galvanized system by sticking the exterior cladding with aluminum composite material and the carcass. There is no forelock or screwing process against water leakage. In addition, we have furniture made of poplar contra and Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) material," he explained.

An interior of caravan designed by Mukadder Rodoplu in Bursa, Jan. 22, 2023. (AA photo)

Touching upon his experience in the field, Rodoplu said: "We have been dealing with construction, electrical contracting and automation for many years. The transition from my full-time job to caravan production was merely out of curiosity. First, I made a caravan for myself, then designed some caravans for a few of my friends. After an overwhelming response, we decided to start mass production.

We received support from experts, mechanical engineers, welders, and automotive engineers at various points. Right now, I can't keep up with orders alone. That's why I have a team that assists me in production, he added.

Highlighting that the interest in the caravan culture has increased recently in Türkiye, Rodoplu said: "My family also provides moral support during the production process. We invite people to explore the beauty of nature. Traveling the world by caravan is a nice hobby. I recommend it to all nature enthusiasts," he suggested.

Rodoplu concluded that the production process of a caravan is usually completed in a month.