Traumatized by the 1993 Solingen arson attack in Germany, the Genç family's pain has not eased despite nearly three decades having passed.

A Turkish immigrant home in the German town of Solingen was set ablaze by four young far-right extremists, resulting in the killing of five members of the Genç family amid growing resentment against foreigners in the country after the unification of East and West Germany in 1990.

Three girls, Saime Genç, Hülya Genç, Gülüstan Genç and two women, Hatice Genç and Gürsün Ince were killed in the fire, while 14 others were wounded, including several children.

The victims were remembered on the racist attack's 29th anniversary in an event Sunday.

Unrelieved suffering

In the town of Solingen in western Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, the Genç home on Untere Werner Street was set on fire by four racist killers on May 29, 1993.

Three of the assailants were sentenced to 10 years in prison, with two of them later released early with a reduced sentence for good behavior, while a fourth got 15 years. Currently, all assailants are out of prison.

All four, whose identities had been kept secret, have since continued to live their lives in Germany.

Assailants Markus Gartmann, Felix Kohnen, Christian Reher and Christian Buchholz were released after serving their prison sentences.

Deadly attack on Turkish immigrants

On Nov. 23, 1992, the town of Molln in northern Germany became the scene of the country's first deadly arson attack, resulting in three people from the Aslan family burning to death.

Perpetrated by far-right extremists targeting immigrants, it was followed by dozens of similar attacks in the 1990s.

Turkish nationals Bahide Arslan and her two granddaughters, Yeliz and Ayşe, died after firebombs were thrown into their homes by neo-Nazis, sparking fear among the Turkish immigrant community.

In a separate incident, nine people, among them four of Turkish origin, were killed by a German far-right extremist who attacked two cafes in the western town of Hanau, near Frankfurt, in February 2020.

The perpetrator, Tobias R., allegedly killed himself and his mother in the immediate aftermath of the attack. He was found to have conversed with other far-right extremists and/or racists on issues of racism and conspiracy theories via the internet.

At least 218 innocent people have been killed in Germany by neo-Nazi violence since 1989, according to the Amadeu Antonio Foundation.

The country has witnessed growing racism in recent years, fueled by far-right parties exploiting fears over the refugee crisis and terrorism.

Right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis carried out 1,042 violent attacks last year targeting immigrants, refugees, or political opponents, according to the German Interior Ministry. At least 590 people were injured in those attacks.

German state authorities have long been under criticism for underestimating the far-right threat and not seriously investigating crimes committed by right-wing extremists.

A plaque dedicated to the victims of the arson attack by right-wing extremists on May 29, 1993, on the Genç family home at Untere Werner street killing five members of the family – Gürsün Ince (28), Hatice Genç (19), Gülüstan Öztürk (12), Hülya Genç (9) and Saime Genç (5), Solingen, Germany, May 29, 2022. (AA Photo).

Calls for unity against racism

The family of the 1993 Solingen arson attack victims has called for stronger unity against racism and right-wing extremism in Germany.

Kamil Genç, who lost his two daughters and two sisters in the racist attack, called on people to join the commemoration events Sunday, in the western city of Solingen.

"If more people come here, we would be able to demonstrate our unity in a stronger way," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Genç said although many pledges are made in the past years to combat racism, the far-right remains a serious problem in the country.

"I very much hope that one day we'll get rid of racism. But as long as Nazi groups continue to exist even within the state, I don't think that this will easily come to an end," he said.

Mevlude Genç, who lost two daughters, two grandchildren and a niece in the attack, said that their pain will never go away.

She underlined the importance of solidarity between the Turkish and German communities, in order to prevent similar racist attacks in the future.

"Let's put an end to describing people as native Germans and foreigners. We are part of this country," she stressed.

"Let's support each other, embrace each other, share each other's pain," she added.