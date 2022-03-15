Survivors of attacks often refrain from returning to the scene of the incident, however, Temel Ataçocuğu did just the contrary and under difficult circumstances. The 47-year-old Turkish man had a noble motivation: Peace.

The lingering injuries from being shot nine times did not stop Ataçocuğu from completing a two-week walk and bike journey across New Zealand for peace on Tuesday, the third anniversary of a terrorist attack that targeted 51 Muslim worshippers.

Ataçocuğu set out to retrace the gunman's 360-kilometer (224-mile) drive from Dunedin to the two Christchurch mosques where he carried out his attacks.

"I wanted to fix this damage,” he said. "Because three years ago, he started that journey with hate.”

Ataçocuğu explained that he wanted to bless the route and raise money for charity along the way. He had intended to walk the entire distance but had to switch to a bike about halfway through when he started getting blisters after the weather turned from hot to rainy within a day. He also got a mysterious case of blood poisoning and ended up spending a couple of days in a local hospital.

"The high point was meeting lots of beautiful people and getting great support from them,” he said. "The low point was being in the emergency room. But I was not going to give up. I got on my bike straight after discharge.” That helped him make up lost time. On Tuesday, he was joined by about 50 supporters as he walked the final stretch to the Al Noor mosque, entering at 1:40 p.m. – the exact time he was shot during Friday prayers in 2019.

"I made a speech, it was very emotional,” Ataçocuğu said. "I was so happy. It was a big relief to have completed my mission.”

Temel Ataçocuğu prays after completing his walk, at Al Noor Mosque, in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2022. (AP PHOTO)

Ataçocuğu was shot in the face, his left arm and both legs in the attack, and he said the injuries often hurt during his walk and ride. He said he planned to recuperate with long hours of sleep, and maybe a sauna and spa.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told lawmakers that in the aftermath of the attack, the Muslim community had shown courage, unity and determination. "March 15 is a date in our collective national history where we learned about the very worst and the very best of humanity,” Ardern said.

The terrorist responsible for the attacks, Australian white supremacist terrorist Brenton Tarrant, in 2020 pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

An online donations page showed that by Tuesday afternoon, Ataçocuğu had raised about NZ$64,000 ($43,000) for three charities benefitting children. "All New Zealand is one," Ataçocuğu said. "Terrorist is nil.”